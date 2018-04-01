Zumba with Mary

Mary Tyree

Happy Easter, everyone. April is a beautiful time of year in the Valley. I know many of you are getting ready to leave for the summer, so I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support of my Zumba® Fitness program for the past six years here in Sun Lakes. Once again, we’ve had another great year and lots of fun with great friends.

For those of you who are here year-round, I will continue to have limited classes through next month, depending on participation levels. I will also offer Zumba Gold® and Zumba® Sentao at Optum Care two days a week through the summer. Make sure you watch for my schedule in the Splash, or feel free to email or call or text me.

Just a reminder, Zumba® is the most awesome workout ever, but you already knew that! We move to great music with great friends and burn lots of calories without even realizing it. We do low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, low impact, calorie burning, fun fitness experience. I also include toning, so bring your one- to three-pound weights if you wish.

Join me and give my Zumba® class a try. Find out for yourself how much fun you will have and how great you will feel. I know you will have so much fun!

Here is my April schedule:

Cottonwood:

Tuesday – 2:00-3:00 p.m., Room A-6

Wednesday – 3:00-4:00 p.m., Room A-6

Friday – 10:00-11:00 a.m., Room A-6 *Last class is April 20 until fall.

Oakwood:

Saturday – 9:30-10:30 a.m., Fitness Center *Last class is April 21 until fall.

OptumCare:

Wednesday – 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba® Sentao

Thursday – 8:30-9:30 a.m., Zumba® Gold

You can find me on the web at marytyree.zumba.com or under licensed instructors on Zumba.com. I am a Sun Lakes resident and licensed Zumba® instructor. You may also email me at marytyree.az@gmail.com or call or text me at 480-250-9702.

Stay well, and I look forward to seeing you soon.