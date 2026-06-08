10 Year Anniversary Passing Monta Lee Tomley

Monta Lee Tomley, 69, of Sun Lakes, Ariz, formerly from Ambridge and Baden, Pa., passed away peacefully to be with our Lord, June 18, 2016 surrounded by family members beside her, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

She was born July 31, 1946, Monta Lee Hooke, and she was preceded in death by her parents Julia J. Patricelli and Albert R. Hooke. Her sister Elaine Hooke Kepler, Harrisburg, Pa., and brother Albert Hooke, Palmyra, Pa., have since passed in December 2017 and July 2022. She is survived by her caring and loving husband of 62 years, George; and sons, George Jr. (Terry), Spencer, Iowa, David (Patty), Mobile, Ala., and brother, Ronald Hooke (Anita), Hermitage, Pa., three grandchildren, Tatiana Marie Tomley, Temarie Anna Tomley, and David Jacob Patrick Tomley, along with many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Monta Lee was a 1964 graduate of Ambridge Area High School, Ambridge, Pa., and moved to Arizona with her husband in 1985. She was employed for many years in retail at Macy’s where she retired with prior services with the Broadway and Robinson-May stores. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Byzantine Catholic Cathedral Church in Phoenix, Ariz. She was the most beautiful lady and loved by everyone, while enjoying traveling, cruising, her crafts, along with hiking, swimming, walking, and staying very active all year. Monta and her husband would be seen each day with their 5-mile walk through Oakwood and would enjoy the Cottonwood pool in the evenings with many of her friends daily.

Monta took so much pride in updating and decorating her home year-round, and caring for her precious exotic Persian cats, Jazzy, JoJo, and King Oscar (deceased).

Funeral services back in June 2016 were arranged with the Queen of Heaven Catholic Mortuary in Mesa, Ariz. Her final resting place now at the Tomley Family gravesite at St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Ambridge, Pa.

10-Year Memorial Mass Services

For all the hearts that Monta Lee has touched, she has been missed very deeply. In honor of Monta Lee’s life, arrangements for all those who can remember Monta Lee, can attend a 10 year Memorial Divine Liturgy Mass on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in, Ambridge Pa., and a Memorial Divine Liturgy Mass for Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 4 pm at St. Stephen’s Byzantine Catholic Cathedral in Phoenix, Ariz.