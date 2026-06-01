Play the Long Game—In Tennis and In Life

Kwong Young, USPTA Tennis Professional, IronOaks Tennis Club

In both finances and tennis, the biggest wins don’t come from reacting in the moment. They come from staying steady through the ups and downs.

When you keep your composure and stick to a plan, you build confidence that carries you through any challenge.

That’s where a good coach comes in. In the financial world, it’s your advisor, someone who helps you stay disciplined, make smart decisions, and keep your long-term goals in sight so you can truly enjoy retirement.

On the court, it’s your tennis coach, guiding you to sharpen your skills, think strategically, and become a stronger, more confident player for both you and your partner.

Losses? They’re part of the journey. What matters is what you take from them. The best players—and the most successful planners—pause, reflect, and adjust. Ask yourself: if you faced the same opponents again, what would you do differently?

Would you communicate more? Try a new formation? Be more aggressive at the net? Focus on smarter shot selection? Sometimes the smallest adjustments lead to the biggest breakthroughs.

The same mindset applies off the court. When you actively manage your finances, you give yourself the freedom to live more comfortably. And when you invest time in your tennis, beyond weekly matches, through practice and self-reflection, you elevate your game in ways that truly stick.

It’s never too late to improve, grow, and play smarter.

And one final piece of coaching advice: don’t let F.O.N.K., or Fear of Not Knowing, hold you back. That’s exactly where growth begins.