2025 Norris Invitational Pickleball Tournament Revived, Raises Funds for Charity

Keith Ori

After initially facing cancellation, the 2025 Norris Invitational Pickleball Tournament made a triumphant return thanks to the dedication of a small group of club members who brought the beloved event back to life. Held from March 3-5, the tournament was a resounding success, drawing enthusiastic players and spectators alike.

Pickleball Is Great, a professional tournament organizing company, was hired to oversee the event, ensuring a smooth and competitive atmosphere. Participants and attendees alike expressed great satisfaction with the tournament’s management and overall experience.

The event wasn’t just about competition. It also served a greater purpose. Through entry fees, sponsorships, a silent auction, and a raffle, the tournament raised an impressive $5,200. Of that amount, $4,500 was donated to Neighbors Who Care, a local organization dedicated to assisting seniors in need.

The tournament organizers extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the individuals and referees who generously donated their time and effort to make this event a success. Their dedication ensures that the Norris Invitational remains a cherished and impactful tradition in the community.