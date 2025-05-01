Message from the President

Leonard Horst

Hello everyone and welcome to the month of May! We have completed a very busy spring season, and I will recap some of the key events for you. We held our annual Board Elections on March 12. There were four highly qualified candidates running for two open seats this year. The final results are in, and Pat Duncan and Jean Nelson were elected to three-year terms on the HOA board. We are excited to welcome them and look forward to their contributions as they continue their service to our Association. I was disappointed in the voter turnout, which was only 37.7% of eligible voters. The role your elected board members play in the long-term success of the Association is critical, and we will do our best to get more information out and encourage more folks to participate in the future.

The board elected its officers for the coming year, and they include Len Horst, president; Marty Neilson, vice president; Pat Duncan, treasurer; and Tami Ronnfeldt, secretary.

We had a special election on April 2 with two important items on the ballot. I am pleased to report that the turnout for this ballot was 59.5% of all eligible voters. The first item on the ballot was to retain our Public Roadway Regulations. This was passed with a 93.3% Yes vote. This will enable us to continue controlling our streets as we have for the past several decades.

The second item on the ballot was to approve an assessment in the amount of $635 per lot to support funding of the replacement of the Cottonwood pool. This vote was also passed by a 2 to 1 margin Yes vote, and we are pleased to proceed at full speed on this large project. Please watch for continuing updates on the project in all our channels of communication.

We are saying goodbye to many of our homeowners this month as they head back to cooler climates. We wish them all safe travels and a wonderful summer with family and friends. For those who live here year-round, we wish you a safe and enjoyable summer season. Our amenities and activities will continue to be available, and we trust you will enjoy each one.