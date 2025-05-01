Bitwarden Password Manager—Step by Step

Helen Seaton

Bitwarden is a password manager that helps users securely store, generate, and share passwords, passkeys, and other sensitive information in an end-to-end encrypted vault. Join us as we do an introduction and walk-thru on this top-rated password manager. We will demonstrate how to set up an account to use Bitwarden to protect all of your passwords and passphrases. There will also be direction on how to install and set up the Bitwarden extension in your browser, along with some resources where you can learn more.

Join us at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, in the Computer Learning Center at the Cottonwood Learning Center to learn more about Bitwarden. Please note the change in meeting time.

Computer Booters is a local technology user group, and our meetings are open to all. Check out our calendar for our current events and updates at computerbooters.org/calendar.