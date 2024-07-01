3-2-1 Ignition—The Senior Games Project Is Taking Off

Ray Texeira

The Senior Games project has been enthusiastically received by our community and is on the way, scheduled around other community events in the Spring of 2025. Our Sun Lakes community of around 14,000 people includes Cottonwood Palo Verde, IronOaks, Sun Lakes Country Club, SunBird, and Robson Reserve, and the games will be played at various locations within these communities.

Over the past couple of months, we have narrowed the focus of the event with the following guidelines being used by other Senior Games events across the country:

1. These games are designed such that participants can compete, regardless of age, gender, or skill level, and do not necessarily require strength and athletic expertise.

Our motto is Get up, Get Active, Have Fun.

2. Games will include outdoor events such as bocce ball, net and golf games, and water balloon and bag toss, as well as indoor events such as euchre and Mah Jongg.

3. Any team or individual may sign up for one or more games, as long as they have a valid homeowners card from any one of our communities.

4. Individual awards will be given out for each event with the main goal of accumulating the most total points for your community in order to win the grand trophy for display in your HOA clubhouse. Scoring will be equally tabulated across all games, so a card game will contribute as much to the overall trophy as an outdoor event.

We encourage you to put together a team of two to four people appropriate for each event.

Don’t worry if you are single. You are still invited, and we will put you together with other individuals to make a team. All are welcome to join in and have fun.

There are still a few openings on the development team. So, if you would enjoy being part of the planning group, we’d love to have you join the fun. In addition, we encourage your club to host one of the games. By doing so, you will work with our team to develop the rules, location of play, and help with officiating at the games. In return, your club will get exposure in our marketing campaign. For more information, contact us at Sun Lakes Games Team One at [email protected].

Mission Statement: The Senior Games at Sun Lakes is designed to inspire residents of Sun Lakes, Ariz., to actively engage in events that encourage physical, emotional, social, and mental health, regardless of age, gender, or skill level. More broadly, the games aim to forge stronger social connections within and between Sun Lakes’ neighborhoods and to foster a community that supports shared values and collaboratively builds systems that support healthy, lifestyle-building activities.