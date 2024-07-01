Collaboration Makes for Good Friendships

Barb Jorgensen

Five separate Valley of the Sun teams came together to form one USTA 65+ team. The team also consists of half Cottonwood Tennis Club members and half IronOaks Tennis Club members—quite the collaboration of otherwise opposing teams. This team has won USTA Sectionals and played in the Nationals, representing the USTA Southwest Division.

Cottonwood Tennis Club has many activities this summer, including an Introduction to Short Court Tennis and Game Play. This is open to all homeowners on Mondays at 8:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Cottonwood tennis courts.

For more information, go to www.cottonwoodtennisclub.com.