In Passing – July 2024

Nancy Colleen Anderson

Nancy Colleen Anderson, age 87, of Sun Lakes, Ariz., passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024.

She was born in Lincoln, Neb., on May 16, 1937. Nancy graduated from Lincoln High School in Portland, Ore., and received a marketing education from Albertsons Companies Inc.

She was married to Ernest D. Anderson on Feb. 10, 1978, in Las Vegas, Nev. Nancy worked for Albertsons grocery stores for 30 years. She was a member of the Republican Club at Sun Lakes, and had a passion for cruising the high seas on Princess ships, playing tennis, golf, and shopping.

She is survived by her husband, Ernest D. Anderson; her children Tim Covey, Cindy Covey, and stepdaughter Karen Lynn Anderson; Kevin Anderson, and Colton Anderson.

Neeltje Witbaard Gingerich

Neeltje Witbaard Gingerich died peacefully in her sleep on May 8, 2024, two weeks shy of her 96th birthday.

Neeltje was born in Wellsburg, Iowa, the youngest of seven. She grew up in small towns in Iowa, but as a young woman, moved to Southern California where she met her husband, Edward Gingerich. They lived and raised their three children in Torrance, Calif. She moved to Sun Lakes, Ariz., in 2002 to be near her daughter and grandsons.

Neeltje was a musician, teaching piano and directing children’s choirs at Redondo Beach United Methodist Church for over 30 years. She especially loved directing children in musicals at the church. In addition, Neeltje stayed involved with Mu Phi Epsilon, her music sorority. She served in many leadership roles as part of an alumni chapter. Choral Conductors Guild was another organization where she used her talents; organizing many Children’s Choir Festivals and helping churches build their programs. During all of this, returned to college to complete her bachelor’s degree and a master’s in music, with a specialty in children’s choirs.

Once in Arizona, Neeltje quickly became involved in the local Methodist church, gardening club, and reinstated an alumni chapter of Mu Phi. She continued to work on developing and publishing musicals for children. One of these about Native American cultures she helped bring to life on a local Reservation. At the church, she joined the UMW and played piano and organized special music for the Saturday evening service for 10 years. She was glad to be near the family and a part of Zach and Caleb’s lives as they were growing up, attending their concerts, recitals, plays, award ceremonies, and outings.

Neeltje always loved to travel with family and with tour groups. She enjoyed many trips throughout the country by car and train, as well as three excursions to Europe.

Neeltje was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, her siblings, as well as her oldest daughter, Elizabeth Gingerich. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Ragatz; son, Ron Gingerich; and grandsons Zachariah and Caleb Ragatz.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sept.7, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. in Redondo Beach, Calif. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heifer International at fundraise.heifer.org/team/585234.

Nina Moore

Nina Helen Poe Moore was born May 26, 1930, in Dandridge, Tenn., to Pleasant Cragmile Poe and Grace Etoile (Fagala) Poe and passed on June 2, 2024, in Stanwood, Wash., one week after celebrating her 94th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband Clinton B. Moore. Together they shared a wonderful life and many adventures!

Nina graduated from Columbia Central High School, Tennessee, in 1948.

In 1951, prompted by her uncle Geoge Fagala, she and Clint moved from Tennessee to Lynnwood, Wash. Nina built her career working at Sea-First Bank as a manager in the greater Seattle area while pursuing Managerial Training at the University of Washington in Seattle. She also served on the boards of many large community associations and was active in church council Leadership roles, including the construction of First Baptist Church Sun Lakes. She left her banking job after two years and returned to Tennessee, where she ran a grocery store with her husband. After a short time of serving a small community, she then moved back to the Lynnwood area and returned to banking. She worked for Seattle First Bank for 32 years, quickly being promoted while working in a largely male dominated financial organization. She was amazing at numbers and finding/correcting inaccuracies in banking financials down to the penny. Later she worked beside her husband Clint and various partners in several construction companies. Her role was estimating project costs, managing payrolls, and keeping the books (meticulously). In 1991 she moved to Sun Lakes, Ariz., living across one of the lakes from their friends Mitchell and Betty Hogan. She lived there until 2021 when she moved to Camano Island, Wash., until her passing.

She will be remembered for her deeply caring heart, amazing courage and grace in adversity, commitment, honesty and leadership in church and community, and devotion to her beloved family and friends. She loved reading, mind puzzles, crosswords, strategy games, flowers, and birds. She was a magnet for all children and babies, often tutoring them in school. She made the world a better place, for us and everyone whose lives she touched.

She was laid to rest at a private graveside service at Valley of the Sun Cemetery, Chandler, Ariz., on June 21. A Memorial Service was held at First Baptist Church Sun Lakes on June 22 for friends and family.

Donald Morgan

Donald Dale Morgan, 75, of Sun Lakes, Ariz., passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. He was born Dec. 5, 1948, in Chicago, Ill., son of William T. Morgan II and Jean Gessler.

He graduated in 1967 from Niles West High School in Morton Grove, Ill. Donald earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Mississippi University in Hattiesburg, Miss., in 1973 with a degree in accounting and a CPA designation. In addition, he was a member of Delta Sigma Pi, Southern Mississippi University Chapter.

Upon graduation he was hired by Deloitte and Touche in the Chicago office. He then moved to Grand Rapids, Mich., to be the Treasurer of American Seating. Donald decided to go into public accounting and operated a CPA firm in Grand Rapids for 27 years.

Upon retiring in 2011 he moved to Sun Lakes, where he became an active member of the Fun Lakers Club. He held the offices of President and Vice-President of the club and developed several new programs and activities for the club. He also served on the Communications Committee in the Cottonwood/Palo Verde community.

Donald is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jacqueline; son, William T. (Blair) Morgan of Grand Rapids, Mich.; grandson, William “Liam” T. Morgan VI; brother, William T. (Patti) Morgan III of Gilbert, Ariz.; sister, Bonnie Watkins of Pensacola, Fla.; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of Donald’s life will be held in Arizona at a later date. Contributions can be made in Donald’s name to Justa Center, 1001 N. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007.

Jim Rainwaters

Jim Rainwaters passed away May 17, 2024. He was a compassionate, loyal, and loving husband to Evelyn and devoted stepfather to Courtney Potempa and Ashley Barra (Grant). He took immense pride in his role as Grandpa-Zona (the Grandpa in Arizona) to Rilyn (12), Makenzie (10), and Brooklyn Barra (10). His favorite saying to the granddaughters when they came to visit was “No Rules!”

Jim was born and raised an only child in Valparaiso, Ind., with cousins who were like siblings. Jim attended Valparaiso University on a basketball scholarship and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He earned his MBA at Loyola University. After 30 years as a sales and marketing manager, Jim retired from AT&T in Chicago.

Jim and Ev were snowbirds from Naperville, Ill., for 10 years before moving to Sun Lakes full time in 2017.

Jim was a dedicated volunteer in several ways. In Naperville, he was active in Naperville Cares and became a Stephen Minister at Community United Methodist Church. In Sun Lakes, he volunteered with Neighbors Who Care, joined the Board of Directors for the Sun Lakes HOA, and served on the church council for Sun Lakes United Methodist Church.

Jim was a passionate tennis player, often playing five days a week. He once performed lifesaving CPR on a fellow player. He saved another neighbor who crashed his golf cart into the lake across the street from the tennis courts by pulling him from the water.

His deep faith helped him through the major medical issues he endured in the months prior to his passing. Jim will always be remembered for his generosity, unwavering kindness, and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church. Memorials can be sent to Neighbors Who Care of Sun Lakes or Sun Lakes United Methodist Church.

Jean Tolar

Jean Kennedy Tolar, born on May 9, 1928, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. Jean had a distinguished career as a social worker, dedicating many years to Bellefaire JCB in Cleveland and later contributing her skills at Bank of America in Phoenix.

Her love for travel took her around the globe, with Japan holding a special place in her heart, as she visited numerous times. Jean was also an active member of her homeowners’ association, always willing to lend a hand to those in need.

Jean was always involved in local church activities, with special dedication to the choir. She was always a welcomed and cherished member, adding joy and enthusiasm to the mix.

She is survived by her loving family: her son Jim and his wife Kathleen; her daughter Debby and her husband Roger; her daughter Mary Beth and her husband Billy; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Jean’s legacy of compassion, adventure, and community service will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Pamela D. Wagoner

Pamela (Pam) Denise Wagoner was born in Altadena, Calif., on June 2, 1948, and passed away on May 4, 2024, just one month shy of her 75th birthday. Pam is survived by her sister Deborah “Jill” Dick of Auburn, Calif., her niece Lisa Valdez of Colfax, Calif., her niece Lori Sloan of Auburn, Calif., and a stepdaughter Jana Lantor of Syracuse, Utah. She is the daughter of Donald and Joyce Kershaw who preceded her in death.

Pam graduated from Montclair High School in California in 1968. She was an excellent student, a cheerleader, homecoming princess, and a fierce opponent in track and field. She excelled at any kind of game be it board, cards, or word games. Pam was honest, fair, and worked diligently at whatever the task.

Pam moved from her hometown in California in 1971 to Reno, Nev., and worked as a dealer at Harrah’s where she met her husband, Bruce. Bruce and Pam moved to Alaska in 1986 where they established a home and a delivery/courier business. After two decades of living in Alaska, Pam and Bruce and their two beloved dogs, Decoy and Casey, moved south and became residents of Sun Lakes, Ariz., in pursuit of the sun and golf. As a couple, they had many friends in the Sun Lakes community. They subsequently moved from Sun Lakes. Upon Bruce’s death in 2015, Pam moved back to Sun Lakes and reconnected with old friends and made new ones.

Pam loved dancing, golf, cards, bocce ball, and concerts. But most of all, she enjoyed being surrounded by loving friends. Her beautiful and unforgettable laughter will be missed by all.

Thomas Ziolkowski

Thomas Casmire Ziolkowski, 84, of Waupaca, Wis., and Sun Lakes, Ariz, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on June 2, 2024. He was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Feb. 25, 1940.

Survived by beloved and devoted wife, Lisa (nee Arenas) Ziolkowski.

He is also survived by children, Dawn (John) Peoples, their children, Johnny, Hannah, and Connor; Lori (Phillip) Dallman, their children, Thomas, P.J. (Emily), Caroline, Abbey (Eli) Weichert, and Jack; Julie (Ron) Rezash, their children, Trevor, Grant (Brittany), and Logan; Wendy (Robb) Hoppe, their children, Chase and Bryce; Jodi (Chuck) Labiszak, their children Elizabeth and Emma; Michaelgina (Michael) Unger; and his beloved fur-son, Doggy Zee.

He is further survived by great-grandchildren, Henry Dallman, Brent and Vince Rezash, Frances Dallman and Ari Weichert.

He is also survived by sister Carol Guthrie, brother Robert Ziolkowski, and many nieces and nephews. Further survived by brother-in-law Dean (Lorie) LaPlant and brother-in-law Jerome (Marie) Arenas, and his right hand Donny Hecker.

In addition, he is survived by many other family members and great friends who have become like family.

He will be greeted in heaven by first wife Carol (nee Kruse), brother Jack, and many other loved ones.

Thomas Ziolkowski joined the Army after graduating from Boys Tech. He went to work for Peter Albrecht, later became owner, and retired after 50 years. His business afforded him the opportunity to see the world and in his retirement, he continued his travels. Tom was very active in the Rotary Club. His pastimes included dartball, bowling, golfing, and fishing. He loved spending time with family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will follow at a later time.