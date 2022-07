If you are interested in playing 5-Card American Standard Social Bridge, please email me at [email protected] and leave a phone number so I can call and talk with you.

If you would like a very good review of Notrump and the Stayman and Jacoby Transfer Conventions and a fun, safe place to play, please email me.

Fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19 only, please!

Non-smokers only, please!