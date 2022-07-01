SLLGA Results

Judy Wegener

The heat is on, and the snowbirds are gone. We summer desert dwellers golf on!

5/3/22 Beat the Pro: 1st Unni Foster, 2nd Jan Fletcher, 3rd Kelly Dennis

5/10/22 5 Points Game

Flight 1: 1st Lynda Smith; 2nd Karen Kolis; 3rd Deb Emerick; Flight 2: 1st (tie) Cat Lajune, Unni Foster, and Dori Winchester; 3rd Gloria Fronk; Flight 3: 1st Judy Mical; 2nd Pinky Kubiak; 3rd Jacque Lingle; Flight 4: 1st Jan Conley; 2nd Donna Jones; 3rd Mary Bish

5/17/22 Water Holes Low Net

Flight 1: 1st Judy Bray; 2nd Donna Smid; 3rd Nadine Stark; Flight 2: 1st (tie) Gloria Fronk and Mary Lou Claypool; 3rd Cat Lajune; Flight 3: 1st Sarah Green; 2nd (tie) Judy Mical, Jan Cobb, Sabrina Erhardt, and Kerri Jerome; Flight 4: 1st Goldie Herberg; 2nd (tie) Betty Peer and Linda Ryland

5/24/22 Sweet and Sour

Flight 1: 1st Nadine Stark; 2nd (tie) Judy Wegener, Leo Liepold, and Lynda Smith; Flight 2: 1st Dori Winchester; 2nd Jan Fletcher; 3rd (tie) Gloria Fronk, Jan Cobb, and Betty Ulrich; Flight 3: 1st Shirley Brenner; 2nd Sabrina Erhardt; 3rd (tie) Sarah Green and Kerri Jerome; Flight 4: 1st Chris Jackson; 2nd (tie) Joyce Anderson and Linda Ryland; 3rd Betty Peer

5/31/22 Blind Holes

Flight 1: 1st Nadine Stark; 2nd (tie) Barb Arakelian, Judy Bray, and Marci Koppelmaa; Flight 2: 1st Dori Winchester; 2nd Unni Foster; 3rd Judy Mical; Flight 3: 1st Joyce Anderson; 2nd Linda Ryland; 3rd Sarah Green