IMGA Wins Ryder Cup for the First Time in Four Years!

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus! Christmas came early in November with IMGA defeating MOGA in the Ryder Cup by a whopping 32 to 16! Unlike a Christmas present, however, it wasn’t a gift. The IMGA team did it the old-fashioned way. They earned it! Stepping up to the plate and batting a thousand by winning both of their matches were Rich Popham, Keith Landry, Dale Bassi, Ted Osborne, Gayle King, Bob Love, Jim Czaja, Bill Parsons, Bob Fish, Larry Wood, Wayne Karp, John Hoffman, Tim Brennan, Matt Fellows, Gary Hodges, Todd Leseigne, John Sinks, Gary Hatch, Glen Johnson, and Dominic Palazzo. The majority of other players carried their own by winning one match. When you next see an IMGA Ryder Cup team member, be sure to thank them for restoring dignity and hope to what has been a dry and barren land.

Palo Verde Home and Home

Ward Stone, Robert Brabant, Richard Thomas, and Martin Neilson, with Ward Stone being the overall IMGA leader and winning a whopping $50!

Doug Stodgel, Rules—Golf Etiquette

Unlike many sports, golf is played, for the most part, without the supervision of a referee or umpire. All players should conduct themselves in a disciplined manner, demonstrate courtesy and sportsmanship at all times, and take necessary steps to care for the course being played on.

Pace of Play: Players should be ready to play as soon as it is their turn to play. It is a group’s responsibility to keep up with the group in front of them. Generally, the player with the best score on the previous hole has the honor of teeing off first. However, it is very common to play “ready golf” to help speed up play.

Care of the Course: Players should avoid causing damage to the course by removing divots when taking practice swings or by hitting the head of a club into the ground, whether in anger or for any other reason. Players should replace all divots made by them in a fairway and repair all ball marks on the putting green. Divots made on a tee box should be filled with sand mixture if available. Before leaving a bunker, players should rake holes and footprints made by them and others nearby. In order to avoid damaging the hole on the putting green, players should not stand too close to or on the edge of the hole. The head of a club should not be used to remove a ball from the hole.

Major Events Coming Soon:

Jan. 16: Ironwood Cup

Jan. 23: Ironwood Cup

Jan. 30: Ironwood Cup

Feb. 27: Club Championship

March 5: Club Championship

March 12: Club Championship