A-1 Golf Carts Team Surprises All to Take Lakes Tourney Title

Larry Wolfe

Manager Dennis Kennedy’s A-1 Golf Carts-sponsored team surprised everyone by winning the Lakes Division Winter Tournament. After finishing the regular season with a 7-11 record, not much was expected of the Golfers, especially since the powerhouse Young Home Team, managed by Gary Hillabolt, had run away with the regular season pennant with a sterling 13-3 record. But surprise, surprise!

The Golfers opened the tournament by losing to the number-two seeded Skyview Digital Media squad, managed by Dave Kratz, by a 10-4 score (no surprise!). It looked as if A-1 might make an early exit from the double-elimination tourney. Bob Montelione led the victors, going three for three, with a double and two runs scored.

As expected, in the second contest the Young Home Team Realtors overwhelmed the fourth-seeded Core Consulting squad by an 18-6 score. Manager Chris Jensen’s Consultants had limped into the tournament with a regular season mark of 3-11. The Realtors out-hit the Consultants 27-12. Kim Van Nausdle and Mike Willits led the way for the winners, both going four for four. Frank Rouse had three hits in the losing cause.

In the second day of the tournament, the Young Home Team defeated Skyview 7-3 in a low-scoring affair. The Realtors had a well-balanced attack, with seven players having two hits each. Tim Loeffler paced the Skyview Drones with a single, double, and triple.

The A-1 Golfers then began their surprise run to the title, eliminating the Core Consultants 19-17. Dennis Kennedy, Dennis LePore, and Tim Loeffler led the winners with four hits each, while Frank Rouse’s five for five day was wasted in the losing cause.

On the final day of the tourney, the Golfers continued their magic run, eking out an 11-10 win over Skyview. Down by a 9-5 score heading into the final inning, the Golfers tallied six runs in the 7th inning for the victory.

The championship game featured the top-seeded Young Home Team against the upstart Golfers. The Cinderella Golfers led 12-10 heading into the final frame but continued their late-game magic by scoring five runs in the 7th to seal the victory. Dave Kratz and Dan Malachuk both went four for four to lead the Golfers’ charge.

Congratulations to Manager Kennedy and the entire A-1 Golf Carts team. Sometimes the underdogs do pull off a surprise!