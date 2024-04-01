‘A Deli Line,’ a Hysterically Funny Musical Comedy Parody of ‘A Chorus Line,’

Carol Horowitz

Ever see a singing brisket? Or a dancing cheesecake? What about a crooning salami or a prancing pickle?

Join the fun and be prepared to laugh as Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation (SLJC) presents A Deli Line, the hysterically funny, original musical comedy parody of the famous Broadway musical and movie A Chorus Line! Instead of performers auditioning for the opening of a musical show, ingredients will audition for the opening of a new delicatessen!

On the menu: Two hilarious performances will be held at the Sun Lakes Chapel for All Faiths, 9240 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. N., in Sun Lakes.: An evening performance on Saturday, April 6, at 7 p.m., and an afternoon matinee on Saturday, April 13, at 2:30 p.m.

You’ll literally “roll” with laughter as the talented cast from interfaith congregations and clergy within Sun Lakes join together to sing, dance, and perform A Deli Line!

Written by Carol Horowitz, this parody has delighted audiences “sandwiched” between both coasts for over 50 years!

Ticket sales for this unique production have now begun!

Advance purchase tickets for $18 are available for Will Call by mailing checks made out to SLJC, c/o Wendy, 24031 S. Lakeway Circle NW, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $20.

If you have any questions, call Carol at 480-895-0236 or Wendy at 480-584-5909.

Don’t be in a “pickle” and wait too long! Purchase your tickets before they sell out!

Lettuce entertain you!