First Baptist Church of Sun Lakes has been preparing for a new ministry initiative. Church members attended a conference at the end of March and learned how to successfully execute efforts for a drive-through prayer ministry. This ministry specifically seeks to connect one’s problems to God’s power. The great thing about this ministry is that there is no membership requirement for one needing prayer.

All a community member needs to do is to drive into the First Baptist Church parking lot, follow the direction signs, and pull up to where some people will meet the driver (asking only for a first name) and pray for whatever needs are expressed. Drivers only give their first name and don’t even have to get out of their car. No one solicits personal contact information or donations.

First Baptist Church of Sun Lakes just wants the community of Sun Lakes to know there is a neighbor who cares enough to pray. Drive-through prayer will begin on April 8 at 7 a.m. So, watch for the signs and just pull up in the parking lot, and you will be directed where to go.