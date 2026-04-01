A Thing for Feet

Kathleen Ismael

Love your feet! They are under-rated, over-looked, ignored, and even misunderstood. (You may find a pun or two here.) Our feet bear our total weight, taking us everywhere. So, let’s give a little credit where credit is due. Our feet send signals to the brain for a myriad of functions. They communicate balance, speed, texture, temperature, and much more.

Shoes can make or break our feet. They either allow the room for feet to function as they are designed to move or restrict the natural rhythm of our posture, balance, and gait. Foot restriction impairs proper movement of the heel, arch, and, most importantly, the toes. Each toe has a specific function in each step that we take. Restrictions can cause misalignment and malfunction of muscles, ligaments, and even bones. Bunions are one example of restricted foot space and movement in shoes.

The natural foot function is the foundation of the entire body. Our feet and stride are the foundation of posture, proper calf muscle movement, knees, hips, abdominal organs space, lung capacity, and head and neck curve. Proper alignment of head, shoulders, hips, knees, and feet facilitates proper function of the entire body. Healthy, strong feet make way for a healthy, strong body.

How can Reflexology help? Reflexology is the purposeful, systematic stimulation or relaxation of nerve endings in the bottom of the feet. There are more than 700 of them! This improves circulation, helps reduce inflammation, and creates balance in the entire body.

Traditional Reflexology provides the restful state required for the body to adjust and heal itself. This happens only at complete relaxation or sleep while nerve endings are being stimulated or relaxed as needed. The entire body is massaged from the feet up and from the inside out.

Structural Reflexology adds the dimension of foot muscle massage and bone alignment, providing additional functional benefits.

So, let your feet know that you care and care for them well.

Kathleen Ismael, IronOaks Reflexology, 602-695-4808