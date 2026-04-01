Devorah Hadassah Events

Deb Engle

Devorah’s annual Game Day will be held on Wednesday, April 29, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Sun Lakes (note the time and location change). Proceeds will benefit the Hadassah Medical Organization.

The cost will be $25 per person, which includes registration, great snacks, a gift bag of assorted items, and tons of fun. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase so you can bid on numerous varied gifts. You choose your game and players. However, we can help you fill your table or find you a table to join. Any table game is acceptable. In previous years, we have had Mah Jongg, canasta, Mexican Train Dominoes, Rummikub, Scrabble, and Clue.

Additional information and registration forms will be available soon. If you have any questions, contact Susan Fox by phone, text, or email at 520-705-3226 or susanesq1@gmail.com.

Calendar of Events:

Wednesday, April 15: The Literary Ladies will be discussing The Spectacular, by Fiona Davis, on Zoom, hadassah-org.zoom.us/j/89429295677.

Wednesday, April 22: Out to Lunch. RSVP to barbara374@cox.net.

Wednesday, April 29, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Devorah’s annual Game Day. Bring your friends and play the game of your choice. There will be raffles and fun!

Wednesday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m.: General meeting and Out to Lunch