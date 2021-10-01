African American Association of Sun Lakes (A.A.A.S.L.) members and friends, be sure to mark your calendars:

Christmas Mingle: Dec. 3, 2021, members only

Jazz in the Park: April 16, 2022, all are welcome

A.A.A.S.L is excited to get our new 2021-22 year of events started. The year 2020 was a complete washout of all A.A.A.S.L. events. Now, after getting our COVID-19 vaccine, we are looking for a few events to attend. Our first event is our Christmas Luncheon Mingle which is a members-only event. The Luncheon Mingle will be held at the Cottonwood Saguaro Room on Dec. 3, 2021. There is limited seating, and because of our large membership, we are asking members who wish to attend to buy tickets early.

The A.A.A.S.L. annual Jazz in the Park will be held at Tumbleweed Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, and all are welcome for this great music event. We want you to join us for some fun events we have planned for 2022 by socializing with old friends and forming new relationships and connections.

If you would like to join the A.A.A.S.L., our general membership meeting is Saturday, Oct. 2, at 9 a.m. at the Cottonwood Paint Room.

We are asking all members and anyone who would like to join to pay their dues of $20 per person before Sept. 21, or pay at our general meeting on Oct. 2. All are welcome!

Membership will run from Sept. 21, 2021, to Sept. 21, 2022.

Mail to: P.O. Box 13114, Chandler Ocotillo Station, Chandler, AZ 85248