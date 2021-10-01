Savvy Travelers Club to Meet in Person October 21

The Savvy Travelers Club gatherings will resume Oct. 21 and meet live in the Saguaro Room, Cottonwood Country Club, at 6:30 p.m. Savvy Travelers has invited Dan Dorn, local manager for CIE Tours, who has a focus on Ireland, Scotland, Britain, Iceland, and Italy. Dan will give us an update on protocols in place for travel in that part of the world and review some amazing itineraries. We will have refreshments and a couple door prizes and, hopefully, some brochures. Will have some updates on local one- and two-day getaways and how that is being handled. No dues, just come say Hi. We will have some social distancing, and I will have masks for those who wish them.

Many of you are wondering, are people traveling? Where? Yes, I will have an update on my recent international travel to Bermuda and beyond. I will have Stuart and Maria talk about their trip to the Galapagos.

We are being reminded by our many on-site vendors throughout the world that the travel doors are opening, slowly. We are here to support all you travelers in the Sun Lakes area so you can “Plan Your Comeback” comfortably, whether close to home or abroad, by land or by sea. Contact Jeanette at 602-909-2000 or Tami at 425-359-4852.

The following is travel currently scheduled:

Dec. 22, 2021 – Majestic Princess Holiday cruise – Seven nights Mexican Riviera – R/T Los Angeles – Stuart and Maria Davis to host – $50 on-board credit, adult beverage package, one specialty dining evening. Balcony starting at $1,959 pp.

March 12, 2022 – Copper Canyon Land tour – Pick up in Sun Lakes – 12 folks already booked. All meals included – Aerial Tramway in the Canyon – Rail Journey Fully escorted and narrated. $1,895 Double Occupancy – $2,225 for Single

March 9, 2022 – South Africa, Victoria Falls, and Botswana – Four nights in Dubai enroute to South Africa. Collette Vacations

April 24, 2022 – Nine days/eight-night Cruise on the Mississippi – Memphis to New Orleans. One pre-night in Memphis – adult beverages included – excursions in ports. Optional nights in New Orleans – 45 people from Sun Lakes already booked. Hosted by Patty and John Kear. Few rooms available starting at $3,799. Single rates available.

Aug. 17, 2022 – Norwegian’s brand-new ship The Prima – Amsterdam to Reykjavik on Aug. 17 to Aug. 25. Two ports in Norway. Ship nearly sold out. 18 folks are already booked. We will do two nights in Amsterdam and two nights post in Reykjavik. Call for pricing. Beverage package available and specialty dining.

Jan. 13, 2023 – Egypt with option to Jordan and Petra – 11 days Egypt, four nights on the Nile River. Approx. pricing for Double $3,999 – Single $5,134 – air is extra to Cairo, but intra-flights are included in the price as well as taxes.

June 11, 2023 – Istanbul, Israel, Greece – 14 days – NEW Oceania Vista – limited availability. Fabulous itinerary – all balcony – 1200 passengers