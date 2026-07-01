Agave Quilters Honoring Veterans

Betty Bogaard

The Agave Quilters continue to create throughout the summer. Many of our members are currently piecing and quilting patriotic quilts for local veterans. Our goal is to complete these by November 1 when they will be delivered to the Arizona Patriot Guard Riders to be gifted during the holiday season, as part of their goal to show honor and respect by expressing gratitude to those who have served. The primary mission of the Patriotic Guard Riders is Honor and Memorial Missions.

Agave also has several friendship and specialty groups, ranging from hand sewing to machine embroidery, which meet year-round. Our Community Service group remains active cutting fabric and assembling kits for members to create quilts for hospitalized children. Additionally, we are creating quilts for a local men’s rehab program.

We would love to have you join us as a member—you do not need to be a quilter to participate! Whether you are a longtime resident, a previous member, or new to the community, we invite you to join the fun, meet new people, and support these great causes.

For more information visit our website at agavequiltersguild.com

Please save the date for our next guild meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m., Navajo Room, Sun Lakes Country Club, 25601 E. Sun Lakes Blvd., in Sun Lakes.

We look forward to seeing you there!