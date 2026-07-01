What Freedom and Independence Means to Veterans

Nancy Stutman

Members of Jewish War Veterans, Copper State Post 619 were asked what Freedom and Independence means to them on this 250th Anniversary of America. Here are a few of their replies.

Robert Howard, U.S. Navy,1971-1974, USS Constellation, Vietnam

As a Vietnam veteran, freedom and independence mean having the right to live my life on my own terms—something I learned to value deeply during and after Vietnam. I know the costs to defend freedom and I know how easily it can be taken for granted. To me, independence is the ability to stand tall after everything I’ve been through, to make my own choices and live with dignity, purpose, and pride. It’s honoring the brothers who didn’t come home and making sure the life I live is worthy of the sacrifices we all made.

Bob Stone, World War II Veteran, Company B 3110 Signal Service Battalion

To me, freedom and independence mean being able to live your life wherever you want, however you want and with whom you want, the ability to come and go as you please without fear and to worship however you want.

Dr. Julian Wyatt, United States Navy, Lieutenant Commander, 1980-2010, Bagdad, Iraq

I am a Navy Combat Veteran. having served 30 years in peacetime and in combat. As a proud Jew, freedom and independence represent the ability to practice my faith openly and preserve cultural heritage without fear of persecution. The struggle for autonomy has been essential to my identity, enabling me to thrive and contribute to society while honoring the traditions and values of Judaism.

Stuart Davis, Captain, USAF (Sep), 1987-1992, Loring AFB, ME, Griffiss AFB, NY, Desert Storm

My grandparents left Eastern Europe around 1915 to escape religious persecution. I deeply value my right to practice my beliefs as I see fit as stated in the First Amendment. My family has always believed that service to protect the ideals enumerated in our Constitution is an honor and a responsibility. My father was wounded twice in World War II, my brother was an Army medic and my nephew drove an armored personnel carrier. I was an Instructor Navigator on a KC-135. I spent many days underground on alert waiting for an attack and had the honor of defending our values in Desert Storm. The medal I value most is the Combat Readiness Medal because it means I gave something up to defend the ideals of my homeland.

Richard Roe, U.S. Army, E5 SGT., 1962-1964, Second Army Division, Korea

I was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Korea, second armor division up on the freezing DMZ. The Korean people were great and the Army tolerated me. I’m grateful for what they did for me. I came out of service a better person appreciating my freedom and independence.