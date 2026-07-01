SLCT Offers Up a Caper to Solve

Summertime, and the living is easy—well, unless you are at the wedding of the children of two Mob families. Then, maybe not so much. But, lucky you, you’re invited for up-front seats to see all the action and solve the murder in SLCT’s sponsored summer show “Death of a Gangster” being performed on Friday, July 17 at 6 p.m. and July 18 at 12:30 p.m. in the San Tan Ballroom. This 1920s-themed murder mystery will be pure fun—and audience participation is encouraged. From dressing for the occasion to being part of the cast, you will have a “killer good time.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively, and a featured menu and cash bar are available. Be sure to come by 6 p.m. or noon, because the actors will be mingling, costumes will be judged, and fun is to be had by all. Your $25 ticket includes a complimentary beverage of your choice (excluding premium brands). We hear the speakeasy will be serving hooch—so be prepared!

You don’t want to miss the fun! Get out of the heat and into the murder mystery by getting your tickets today at www.slctinfo.com.

(Thank you to The Murder Mystery Co. for participation.)