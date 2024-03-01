Apple Club News

Welcome to all the Apple device users. Our next class is on Monday, March 4, at 1 p.m., and we will be learning about Data Storage and File Organization. Join us for an informative hour or so. It’s really easy to do. Just register for the March class by going to sunlakesappleclub.com/classes-and-events and sign in. We count on your registering so that we have enough seats and handouts for everyone. Following the class, we will open the floor to questions. We will do our best to listen to what you want to learn more about. Our classes are at the Computer Learning Center in the Cottonwood complex, adjacent to the tennis courts.

Coming up next:

April 1: Find My app and Air Tags to help locate devices, tagged items, and share location. May include a class on Home Automation.

We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN Tax ID 92-2120049). As such, we do accept charitable donations, but we remain a no-fee club, and we intend to remain so. We do not charge for classes, nor is there any annual fee. Our club’s mission is to provide a forum that is educational, supportive, and fun—where we can all learn to get the most from our Apple devices, regardless of our knowledge level.