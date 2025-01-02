Apple Club

Marilyn Conner

Hello Apple Device Users:

Reminder: Classes are now on the second Monday of the month.

Our Jan. 13 class is on FaceTime and Communications. Learn to communicate with family and friends using FaceTime and other communication applications. Using FaceTime is like being there in person.

Please remember to go to our website at www.sunlakesappleclub.com and click on Club Classes. Click the date of the class and “more info.” Click RSVP to register for that class. We want to make sure there are enough chairs for everyone. Classes are free. We do accept donations to cover the cost of printing and supplies.

If you are accessing through the QR code, click on the red circle (upper right) to find Club Classes to register.

Join us at our next meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, starting at 1 p.m. at the Cottonwood Computer Learning Center, adjacent to the tennis courts. We look forward to seeing you there.