Card Making Class

Linda Smart and Sarah Lythgoe

Join us on the second Saturday of every month to make two greeting cards with an Independent Stampin’ Up demonstrator. Class fee is $10 and includes everything you need except adhesive. Bring yours or purchase during class. Doors open at 9:20 a.m. The cards will be completed during one of two class sessions: 9:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. To help with preparation, registration is required in advance by the Wednesday before class. Please contact Sarah by email at [email protected] or phone/text her at 480-622-1702 to register and secure your place! Class is held in the Oakwood Sewing Room (near the HOA Patrol Office and Ceramics Room). #cardmakingclass