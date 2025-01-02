Jacquie’s Corner: New Hour, New Day, New Month, New Year

Jacqueline M. Ruffino Platt

May we have faith and love for each and every one. For the last few years I have been sharing my stories with others and enjoyed each and every time I typed every word. I look forward to sharing my life with those who are in need. My experience I have and the good feelings when helping others and the people I meet along the way. Whomever we meet, we begin a conversation and exchange addresses and telephone numbers. During the holidays, I carry a stuffed toy with me, and I show it off to the little ones when I meet with them in the stores. I love chatting with them and love their little laughs. My husband John and I devoted ourselves to volunteering at local schools a few years ago where we met the young, friendly faces and new smiles. We have wonderful times, great lives shared with others, and met up with the parents of the delightful children. Their parents continue to visit.

John and I continued our friendship and still looked forward to helping others who had difficult times. With my medical background and caring for others, I volunteered and was available for those who needed some assistance. In June of 2023 my husband John had a fall and was in the hospital for almost one month, and then required therapy. Today, my husband is still taking it slow. Unfortunately, his golf game is on the back burner at this time. He has medical appointments on a weekly basis. We are both moving in the direction towards feeling better.

Recently, some of our good friends experienced the loss of their loved ones. They pray for them and are in their thoughts and ours as well. Losing a loved one is very sad, and I love to pray to our Lord God and ask to help those who keep their good will and have a wonderful life. May their loved ones rest in peace.

Jan. 1, 2025: a new hour, new day, new month, and new year. May we have faith and love for each and every one.