April at the Library: Books for the Best Sellers Cabinet

When you visit the SLCC library, be sure to check out our Best Sellers cabinet. Each month we update our Best Sellers cabinet, moving a few books to regular shelves and adding books to our Best Sellers cabinet. The following books are being added to the cabinet in April. Depending on each book’s popularity, we leave it in the cabinet for a few months. Here are new additions in April:

Blood Lines, by Nelson and Alex DeMille

Alex Cross Must Die, by James Patterson

Blessings, by J.A. Jance

Agatha Christie Short Mystery Stories, large print and with illustrations

Library Info Updates

Historical fiction is a popular genre. The Bregdan series is one example, but we have many more historical fiction (HS) books on our shelves. Because the interest is high, we have started putting a white dot on HS books to help you find them. We are in the process of doing this.

Reminder: The Bregdan series is now available for you to check out. You might have to wait a week or so for the book you want, but drop by our library to reserve it, and we will contact you when it’s available. (Meet a librarian weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon.)

In Our Library—More to See

Last month we highlighted the Pioneers column in our library. This month, let’s take a quick look at the library section on Inspiration. It’s a collection of books that capture families’ attempts to strengthen their faith. One example is The Amish Millionaire in which the four books in Kim V. Sawyer’s Katy’s New World series relate to growing up in a small Mennonite community. In some of these books, including Sawyer’s, readers can see beyond the usual changes that youngsters go through. The reader can consider the challenges of balancing school and home when communities practice different faiths.

Librarian of the Month: Heather Carnes

Our librarian of the month lives in Gilbert. Because of the enthusiasm she feels when in Sun Lakes, and especially in our library, this is where she chose to volunteer. We’re glad, and she even works two time slots.

Heather spent her early years in Chicago and moved all the way west to Ahwatukee as a teenager. After completing school, she worked in the electrical arena, eventually becoming a project manager. Her outside interests include hiking, photography, and animals.

Her favorite author is Karen Marie Moning, and science fiction is her favorite genre.