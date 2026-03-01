Art at Sun Lakes 2026 – March 7

The community is invited to attend Art at Sun Lakes 2026, a premier arts and crafts show and fundraiser supporting the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (AFMA) Firefighters Charities.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a rain date scheduled for Saturday, March 14. The show will be held around the scenic north lake in the Cottonwood community of Sun Lakes, located south of the tennis courts.

Now in its 17th year, Art at Sun Lakes will feature a wide variety of original works including fine art, crafts, jewelry, photography, pottery, woodworking, and more. Attendees will also enjoy a raffle, food court, and coffee cart throughout the event.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority Firefighters Charities, which provides support to local families and first responders in times of need.

Art at Sun Lakes has become a cherished community tradition, celebrating creativity while raising critical funds for charitable causes that directly impact the local area.

For additional information, please contact Denise Haynie at admin@artatsunlakes.com.