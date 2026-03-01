Pickleball Serves Up Competition, Community, and Charity

Rod Badgley

Pickleball players, spectators, and community supporters alike will have something to celebrate when the Sun Lakes Pickleball Club hosts its highly anticipated NIT Tournament March 2–4. This three-day event blends exciting competition, community connection, and charitable giving, making it one of the most vibrant gatherings of the spring season. Interest continues to surge, with 147 unique participants already registered as of early February, reinforcing the tournament’s reputation as a marquee community event.

The NIT is a level-specific tournament, welcoming players competing in skill brackets from 2.5 through 4.0+, including a 75+ senior category. Participants will compete in women’s, men’s, and mixed formats, creating balanced and competitive play across all divisions. Club President David Douglas emphasized the importance of the event, stating, “The NIT is Sun Lakes Pickleball Club Cottonwood’s legacy event. Our season calendar revolves around the first week in March.”

Beyond the competition, the tournament continues its tradition of giving back. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Neighbors Who Care, a nonprofit organization serving Sun Lakes and South Chandler. Run entirely by volunteers, the organization provides free non-medical support to seniors and homebound adults, helping them maintain independence in their homes. Services include transportation to medical appointments, grocery shopping and errands, friendly visits, reassurance phone calls, minor home repairs, meal delivery, and memory cafés that support individuals with memory loss and their caregivers.

This year’s tournament features an impressive lineup of sponsors and raffle prizes. More than 30 themed gift baskets will be auctioned, many featuring handmade art created by talented club members. One of the premier sponsors, the LPGA, host of the Ford Championship held March 26–29, 2026, at Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass, has donated two Trophy Club one-day passes to this highly anticipated professional tournament. The championship brings many of the world’s top women golfers to the Phoenix area each spring and offers spectators a full day of championship golf and entertainment. Vito’s Restaurant has added two $100 gift certificates to the auction, along with a specialty bourbon gift set donated by a club member, which includes Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Buffalo Cream, two glasses, and chocolate. Additional local partners have contributed experiences and prizes to support the fundraising effort.

The tournament’s success reflects the dedication of volunteers who make the event possible. This year’s organizers are led by Joann Selman, whose experience and leadership have helped shape what promises to be one of the most memorable tournaments in club history. The event also builds on the momentum created last year when the tournament nearly did not take place until a team of volunteers led by Sue Ori stepped forward and brought the event back to life. The tournament after-party, coordinated by the club’s Entertainment Committee, is already full and highlights the strong enthusiasm surrounding this year’s event.

While registration may be closed by the time of publication, the community is encouraged to attend and participate throughout the three-day event. Visitors can enjoy raffles, a 50/50 drawing, items available for purchase from the Cottonwood Bar & Grill café, a variety of vendors to visit, and the opportunity to meet players and club members. The Sun Lakes Pickleball Club now includes more than 450 members and continues to welcome new players each year, many of whom are picking up a paddle for the very first time. The NIT Tournament continues to showcase the spirit of competition, volunteerism, and community that defines Sun Lakes pickleball.