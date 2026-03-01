Building Bridges—Making Friends

Second Annual Short Court Tennis Tournament

Since the introduction of short court tennis in 2024 to encourage more people to try the sport, its popularity has truly soared!

This sport was specifically designed for:

• Tennis lovers who can no longer play on a full-size court,

• Individuals with mobility limitations or those recovering from injuries, and

• Anyone who might feel intimidated by the dimensions of a standard tennis court.

A wonderful thing happens when a new sport is introduced to our community. It builds lasting friendships. The combination of a standard tennis court, net, and ball with a paddle-style racket appeals to tennis players, pickleball enthusiasts, and those who have never picked up a racket before.

The shorter court, depressurized tennis ball, and paddle make it an accessible sport for everyone. Additionally, because a match takes about half the time of a full-court match, it is perfect for the summer, allowing you to enjoy the outdoors and get back inside before the heat of the day.

Free to all HOA residents: Join our monthly Introduction to Short Court Tennis clinic taught by Julia Romanin.

• Next clinic: March 28 from 9 to 10 a.m.

• Location: Tennis courts

• Details: This is a drop-in clinic; no reservation is required. Balls and paddles will be provided.

Drop-in play is on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

For questions, contact Julia at jamromanin@gmail.com.

For more information on the Cottonwood Tennis Club and other membership options, visit www.cottonwoodtennisclub.com.