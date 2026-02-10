Art at Sun Lakes 2026 – Call for Artists & Crafters

Remember, the sooner you sign up and secure your site the more likely you are to get your favorite spot for 2026.

Event Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026 (Rain Date: March 14, 2026)

Location: Around the scenic north lake in Cottonwood, Sun Lakes (south of the tennis courts)

Time: 9 AM – 2 PM

Join us for the 17th Annual Art at Sun Lakes Show & Fundraiser, featuring fine art, crafts, jewelry, photography, pottery, woodworking, and more. All proceeds benefit the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (AFMA) Firefighters Charities, supporting local families and first responders in need.

Applications available at artatsunlakes.com.

If you cannot apply online, email admin@artatsunlakes.com for assistance or pick up a paper application at the Cottonwood Palo Verde or Oakwood office.

Key Details:

Signup Deadline: February 8 th , 2026

, 2026 Fee: $70 (includes one table and two chairs – extras are available for rental)

Approx. 30 spaces available — register now!

New applicants: submit 3 photos of your work for review

Questions? Contact Denise Haynie at (503) 572-8018 or email admin@artatsunlakes.com.