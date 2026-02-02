Card Scores

Tuesday Night Cribbage

Jeff Scott

Join us for Cribbage every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse A-7 Painting Room.

12/02. 1st Eldon Drenthe 12+92, 2nd Royce Bohning 122+91, 3rd Jeff Scott 12+71, Low Ted Jacobs 1-80, 24 Hand Eldon Drenthe, Liz Schubert

12/09. 1st Bill Bade 12+76, 2nd Ted Jacobs 11+44, 3rd Pat O’Donnell 10+38, Low Richard Lewin 3-53, Perfect Score Bill Bade

12/16. 1st Patty Donahue 11+61, 2nd Ted Jacobs 10+34, 3rd Jeff Scott 9+1, Low Pat O’Donnell 6-53, 24 Hand Ted Jacobs, Richard Lewin

12/23. 1st Jeff Scott 14+139, 2nd Bill Bade 13+97, 3rd Ted Jacobs 9+44, Low Royce Bohning 2-11, 24 Hand Bill Bade

12/30. 1st Barb Bade 10+59, 2nd Royce Bohning 10+53, 3rd Ted Jacobs 10+38, Low Patty Donahue 4-109, 24 Hand Jeff Scott, Larry Elliott

Wednesday Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse, A-7 Painting Room.

12/03. Women: 1st Donna Kick 692, 2nd Lisa Carlson 643, 3rd Marlene Hinkle 628; Men: 1st Konrad Spicker 717, 2nd Tim Kick 714, 3rd Roger Bergerson 680

12/10. Women: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 566, 2nd Jackie Baker 555, 3rd Celeste Dorsey 546; Men: 1st Jack Bigus 640, 2nd Konrad Spicker 607, 3rd Bill Lamont 567

12/17. Women: 1st Donna Kick 698, 2nd Terry Porter 678, 3rd Celeste Dorsey 668; Men: 1st John Mogelnicki 637, 2nd Roger Bergerson 626, 3rd Maurice Stein 609

Friday Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Friday at 6:15 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse, A-7 Painting Room.

12/05. Women: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 673, 2nd Celeste Doherty 643, 3rd Shelly Nelson 613; Men: 1st Bob Reeves 789, 2nd John Mogelnicki 753, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 725

12/12. Women: 1st Lillian Look 778, 2nd Marlene Hinkle 754, 3rd Sandy Bullock 624; Men: 1st Roger Bergerson 745, 2nd Bob Reeves 738, 3rd Tom Gillis 713

12/19. Women: 1st Shelly Nelson 780, 2nd Sharon Zubchevich 692, 3rd Lisa Carlson 650; Men: 1st Roger Bergerson 779, 2nd Bob Reeves 774, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 555

12/26. Women: 1st Terry Porter 603, 2nd Nancy O’Donnell 509, 3rd Sharon Zubchevich 427; Men: 1st Tom Gillis 449, 2nd John Mogelnicki 442, 3rd Tim Kick 432