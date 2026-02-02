Fit and Fun Club

Karyl Garbow

Always getting fit and always having fun. Fit and Fun is a positive health/wellness club prioritizing good living! We explore health and lifestyle issues as we emphasize self-care!

On the first Wednesday of the month we meet at a designated restaurant for breakfast at 9:30 a.m., and on the third Wednesday of the month we meet at Cottonwood Country Club in the Phoenix Room (inside the Computer Learning Center).

Topics include health and fitness, diet, exercise, nutrition, massage, self-care, and occasional guest speakers and/or field trips.

Make new friends who support each other! Treat yourself—join us! For new members and schedule, please contact Irene at 206-713-7170 or Nancy at 480-786-8531 or njswanny@wbhsi.net.