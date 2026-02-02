IMGA Election Results for 2026:
President: Rick Staszewski
Vice President: Terry Flynn
Secretary: Ross Serold
Treasurer: Rich Popham
Handicap/Membership: Ted Osborne
Tournament Director: Kevin McCarthy
Publicity: Rick Staszewski
Rules: Doug Stodge
Golf Genius live scoring on the mobile application began in January. This tool will also be utilized for all event sign-ups.
Upcoming Events:
2/03: 4-Man Cha Cha Cha
2/10: 4-Man Lone Ranger
2/17: Individual Low Net (AM only)
2/17: Annual Member-Guest (12:15 p.m.) Mark your calendars!
Ironwood Club Championship
2/24: Round One
3/03: Round Two
3/10: Round Three
Please start preparing your hydration levels. Even when the temps are cooler, you must maintain proper hydration.