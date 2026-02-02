IMGA Election Results for 2026:

President: Rick Staszewski

Vice President: Terry Flynn

Secretary: Ross Serold

Treasurer: Rich Popham

Handicap/Membership: Ted Osborne

Tournament Director: Kevin McCarthy

Publicity: Rick Staszewski

Rules: Doug Stodge

Golf Genius live scoring on the mobile application began in January. This tool will also be utilized for all event sign-ups.

Upcoming Events:

2/03: 4-Man Cha Cha Cha

2/10: 4-Man Lone Ranger

2/17: Individual Low Net (AM only)

2/17: Annual Member-Guest (12:15 p.m.) Mark your calendars!

Ironwood Club Championship

2/24: Round One

3/03: Round Two

3/10: Round Three

Please start preparing your hydration levels. Even when the temps are cooler, you must maintain proper hydration.