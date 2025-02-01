Art at the Lakes: Calling All Artists and Crafters

Denise Haynie, Ricki O’Keeffe, and Vince Rossi

The 16th Annual Art at the Lakes art show fundraiser will take place on Saturday, March 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a rain date of Saturday, March 8. This amazing show features a wide range of art, including paintings in various mediums, pottery, gourds, jewelry, photography, woodworking, and much more. It will be held around the beautiful, scenic lake in Cottonwood Country Club, just south of the tennis courts.

The show is a fundraiser for the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (AFMA) Firefighters Charities, which assists community members following accidents, fires, medical emergencies, and other needs. All proceeds from the event will go to these charities.

Application Process:

• Artists who participated last year have already received application forms via email.

• New artists or those who didn’t receive the application can request it by emailing [email protected] with their name, email address, and phone number. Applicants must submit three photos of their work for the juried selection process.

Details for Applications:

• Applications are available in the Sun Lakes Art Rooms, Cottonwood Palo Verde Administration office, and IronOaks lobby.

• The deadline for applications has been extended to Feb. 10.

• The application fee is $70, which includes a table and two chairs. Extra tables are $20 each, and extra chairs are $5 each. Artists are encouraged to bring someone with them to help during breaks. Shade is not provided, so artists should bring their own.

• There are approximately 100 spaces available, so early submission is recommended to guarantee a spot.

For additional details, artists can reach out via email to [email protected] or call Denise Haynie at 503-572-8018.