Lady Sluggers Open 2025 Season

Cyndy Hilby and Larry Wolfe

Our Sun Lakes Lady Sluggers softball team opened their season on Jan. 6 with a road trip to play the Viewpoint Gems of Mesa. In the opening game, the Sluggers fell behind early and found themselves in a 10-1 hole after the first two innings; however, the Sluggers fought back before coming up just a little short in an eventual 14-11 loss. Newcomer Holly Hall led the team with two singles and a two-run homer. Grace Alvarado contributed a bases-loaded triple. The Sluggers also lost game two, as most of their bats went cold, in an 18-2 setback. Trudy Hall had a good game, going three for three, while Grace Alvarado, Nancy Butler, and Frankie DeMouth contributed two hits each.

The team welcomed three new full-time players this year: Nancy Butler, Holly Hall, and Stephanie Von Pein. They joined a squad of veterans led by Terry Finley, who began her 17th season with the team, and Cyndy Hilby, starting her 10th year.

For up-to-date information, go to the Ladies Team page on our website www.sunlakessoftball.com.

The season continues through March 10. Home games at the Field of Dreams in February and March are as follows:

Monday, Feb. 3, versus the Mesa Stingers

Wednesday, Feb. 5, versus the Viewpoint Gems

Wednesday, Feb. 12, versus the Valle Heat

Monday, Feb. 17, versus the Roadhaven Rebels

Monday, March 3, versus Sunland Village East

All home dates are doubleheaders, with the first game starting at noon. Come by the field and root for our Sluggers!