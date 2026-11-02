Vicki McKenna

Mark your calendars for the fourth annual Artistic Creations Fine Art Reception and Sale. This event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Bradford Room next to The Stone and Barrel Restaurant in Oakwood. Five local artists will again be exhibiting and selling their fine art pieces, offering a myriad of mediums including jewelry, glass, gourds, mosaics, clay and various mixed media. Artists participating in the sale this year include Vicki McKenna, Pattie Langton, Julie Hemer, Debra McKee, and Merritt Menefee-Johnson.