Auditions for SLCT’s Children’s Theatre Coming Up

Ever wanted to have fun entertaining elementary school children? Hearing the laughter of little kids as they root, hoot, and holler for the hero in a children’s story can be a thrill like no other. Sun Lakes Community Theatre is poised to get back into Chandler Unified School District schools to perform Horton Hatches the Egg this spring, and auditions for parts are coming up, probably at the end of October or in November (TBD).

Lots of folks are needed to make this entertaining show work, so if you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at being a character, this is the perfect way to get your feet wet. Shows will run beginning Jan. 9, with the last show scheduled for March 7. For more information, contact Sandy Pallett at 480-326-2709 or [email protected].