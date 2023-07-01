Billiards Isn’t Just for Men Anymore

Toni Reider

Please join us for Ladies Day every Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until noon, at Cottonwood in the Pool Room. The gals get together and enjoy learning all kinds of pool hall games, have good conversation, and enjoy listening to music, all while making new friends. No fee is required, and no commitment expected. Just show up and play. You don’t have to have your own pool stick, because all equipment is supplied. We play year-round and have lots of fun. All levels of players are welcome. For more information, call Joyce Recupido at 480-252-5317.