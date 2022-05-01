Bookies Book Club Donates a Book Club Kit in Memory of Two Founding, Loyal Members

The Bookies Book Club presented a check to Maricopa County at the Robson Library branch for the purchase of a Book Club box kit in memory of Judy Lamers and Maryjane Hedreen, founding members. Bookies was started by Paula Floth in February of 2009 to create friendships and read and review books of all genres. Ten members were selected for their love of books and reading. Through the years, several members moved away, but new, wonderful members replaced them.

The club meets monthly on Tuesday evenings, October through May, in members’ homes for drinks, dinner, dessert, and an in-depth book review, as well as a little wine, fun, and laughter! Through the years, Bookies became an unbelievable group of incredible women devoted to reading and each other!