Bradshaw/Neu Charity Tennis Tournament

Tennis players, register now! The Bradshaw/Neu Tennis Tournament, sponsored by the Cottonwood Tennis Club, will take place from Sunday, Dec. 3, through Saturday, Dec. 9. The Bradshaw/New Tournament is the largest and most exciting tournament of the year for both participants and spectators, especially this year, with our special guest wheelchair participants. Entry is open to all 55+ communities in the area, and all the Cottonwood courts are used for the event.

Cottonwood Tennis Club members can register and pay online for this event via CourtReserve.com.

Those who are not members of the Cottonwood Tennis Club will be able to register and pay online through the Tournament Planner website www.tournamentsoftware.com. Go to the website, create an account, register for the Bradshaw/Neu Tournament, and pay online. If you have questions or concerns, please contact Dean Sinerius at 480-586-4206.

The deadline for registration is Friday, Nov. 17. Pairings will be posted on Nov. 24 and published in the Splash on Dec. 1.

Play will be men’s and women’s doubles at several skill levels.

The major attractions of the event will be wheelchair tennis matches and an exhibition match by professionally ranked players. There will be matches available for you to play with and against these quality players.