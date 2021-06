Brian Curry

The Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club (SLBLC) has a long history of helping our neighbors at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Posse and their free medical equipment loaner program. SLBLC President Bob Glantz said, “Every year, the Posse’s medical equipment volunteers are there for the Sun Lakes community, offering free loans of medical items that our residents may need quickly and at no cost. We are very happy to donate these two top-of-the-line walkers to them.”