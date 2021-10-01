Breakfast Lions Inducts Officers

Brian Curry

The Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club installed their officers for the year. Front: Tail Twister Robert Scully, Secretary Donna O’Neil, Customer Service Judy McFarland, and Treasurer Kay Glantz. Rear: 1st Vice President Gary Aleshire, LCI Coordinator Malcolm Davey, President Bob Glantz, Dr. James Sterenberg, 21S Regional Chair and past District Governor, 3rd Vice President Jack Dreyer, Membership Director and past District Governor Jim Brotherton, and Lion Tamer John McFarland. Not pictured is second Vice President Brian Curry. (Photo by Linda Hostetler Dreyer)