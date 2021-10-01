What’s New in Cheers Singles Club

Ann Kisner

A lot is new in the club. We have 24 new members who joined between June 1 and September; during the heat of the summer. These new members are here most of the summer. Thanks to these new members, they have jumped into hosting at the Wine Tasting, Dining Out, and socializing at the Thursday Social Hour. Way to go!

The next event will be the arrival of the snowbirds. By the time they arrive, you new members will be very much at home in the club. Now it’s time to think about your Halloween costume. This is always a fun event. Many of the members are very creative—so plan ahead. You may win a prize.

Sally and Sue are busy collecting your contributions and buying what is needed with your financial donations for Hamilton High School families. You can bring them to the socials or take them to Sally’s house. Her address is 9322 E. Crystal Drive, Oakwood. Her phone number is 203-470-0733. You can also contact Sue for more information at 480-491-3774.

If you are a single, living in Sun Lakes, SunBird, Solera, or Springfield, you are welcome to join us. We would love to have you as a member. If you want more info, call Ginny Marr at 480-390-5145 or Richard Lewin at 480-525-3630, or check out our website at cheerssingles.org.