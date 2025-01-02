Camera Club Hosts ACCC

Ken Duquaine

On Nov. 15, 2024, the Sun Lakes Camera Club (SLCC) played host to the Arizona Camera Club Council’s (ACCC) 2024 Fall Roundup. ACCC is a federation of 15 camera clubs in Arizona that connects and supports camera clubs through news, competitions, honors, workshops, and events for photography enthusiasts. Roundups are photography competitions held in the spring and fall each year, which include print and digital entries from all of the camera clubs in Arizona. This fall’s competition had approximately 800 photo entries from 14 competing clubs.

Each Roundup includes a presentation by a noted photographer as well as a noon luncheon for all attendees. The presenter for our Fall Roundup was Lisa Langell who gave a fascinating and challenging presentation on channeling one’s creativity.

The Fall Roundup included 189 print entries, all of which were displayed in the Cottonwood Country Club San Tan Ballroom, which was the venue for the event. All digital entries were projected on a screen for viewing by the attendees. An important and much-anticipated part of each Roundup is the announcement of the award winners in both print and digital competitions. Awards in both divisions include 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, Acceptances, and Honorable Mentions in each competition category, as well as individual club awards and a Best of Show photo.

Sixteen SLCC members entered a total of 178 images and received many awards. We are especially proud of member Jan Ballard who won not only a 1st place and two 3rd place awards in the print categories, but also the Best of Show in prints. Her beautiful Best of Show image is entitled A Desert Night.

Our next general membership meeting will be on Thursday, Jan. 9. The presenter for that meeting will be member Jim Smith whose topic will be “Dynamic Symmetry, Beyond the Rule of Thirds.”

The Sun Lakes Camera Club meets on the second and fourth Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Lecture Hall of Cottonwood Country Club from October through April. For more information about the SLCC and its activities, contact SLCC President Ken Duquaine at 248-342-0790 or [email protected], or past President Samantha Rose Palmatier at 907-727-0334 or [email protected], and visit our website at www.sunlakescameraclub.com.