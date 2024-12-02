Christmas All Year

F. David Rolf

Have you noticed that wonderful feeling

floating all around the air?

The people seem so friendly

and you see smiles everywhere

Your neighbor seems so cordial

All your friends now stay in touch

There must be a simple reason

everything has changed so much

The checkers at the grocery

even smile and want to chat

An older fellow on the street

just paused and tipped his hat

Then suddenly you realize

what time of year it is

This change of heart in everyone

You know—is simply this

It’s once again that Special Time

when Love and Joy abound

Of course, you know—it’s “Christmas Time”

Good feelings all around

But if we all could keep that love,

the Joy and Peace we feel

And share it day by day all year

our world would be ideal

The Christmas Spirit, if kept alive

throughout the whole long year

Would bring about a wondrous change

spreading love just everywhere

So why not try to keep on sharing

the special Christmas Season

And just perhaps we all might find

that our wonderful lives have reason