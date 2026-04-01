Celebrate America for National Day of Prayer

Plans are well underway for the Thursday, May 7, event to be held at the Oakwood ballroom for the Celebrate America 250 Years and the National Day of Prayer 75 Years. This is the first time that this event will be held in Sun Lakes.

The pre-program will begin at 9:30 a.m. with 30 minutes of patriotic music. All are invited to come to listen, to sing along, to clap, and to tap your feet.

Then at 10 a.m., the program begins with the sound of the trumpet and the traditional singing of the national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by the giving of the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Guest Dave Morgan will give a special reading as the flag would speak today.

America is remembered for its founding days as a Christian nation proclaiming freedom of speech and religion, with prayer at the forefront. A representation of young persons from the community will relate about the special times of events through the 250 years that prayers were given and prayers answered. We celebrate those freedoms today.

Throughout the morning, there will be vocal soloists to render patriotic and inspirational music.

Guest speaker Christine Ellis, a Chandler City Council member and former Vice Mayor, will focus on “How I Love America.” She was born in Haiti but came to the United States during her upper teen days. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree and has worked in the medical field for many years. She is very active in doing foundation work for The Bridge. She also chairs and volunteers for several charity groups in the Chandler community. She serves on local and regional committees for Economic Development, Communications, and Public Affairs. She has a long list of community volunteering.

All from the community are invited to attend this very special event, so mark your calendars for May 7. There is no admission fee. Donations will be accepted.