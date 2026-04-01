JWV Coffee Campaign

Nancy Stutman

Jewish War Veterans (JWV) Copper State Post 619 members and representatives from its partnering organizations collected coffee for U.S.VETS-Phoenix. The groups brought in 390 cans of coffee, most of which were the double-sized containers from Costco and Walmart. Both organizations contributed to the campaign.

U.S.VETS-Phoenix is a 42-bed facility at M.D. Hawkins Veterans Center in Phoenix that provides transitional housing where veterans receive comprehensive services, enabling them to regain and maintain independence.