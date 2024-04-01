Celebrate National Day of Prayer

The Sun Lakes and SunBird communities will meet for the National Day of Prayer at the SunBird Golf Resort ballroom, at 6250 S. SunBird Blvd., in Chandler, on Thursday, May 2. The program begins at 10 a.m., with musicians playing patriotic music from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Sam Rotman, a concert pianist and inspirational speaker, will serve as the special speaker for this event. Mr. Rotman holds a BA and an MA from Julliard School of Music, New York. He has performed concerts in more than 60 countries. But for the National Day of Prayer, he will inspire the audience in relation to the theme “Lift Up the Word, Light Up the World.”

Other vocal and instrumental music will be a part of the program, along with scriptures and prayers.

Americans of various religions celebrate the National Day of Prayer, whether Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Jewish, or other religions.

Many years during the history of America, U.S. Presidents would make a proclamation for a special day for prayer. Then in 1952 President Truman signed a bill proclaiming that a National Day of Prayer would be declared by each subsequent president. In 1988, under President Reagan, the law was amended so that the National Day of Prayer would be held on the first Thursday of May.

This event is open to the public, so mark your calendars.