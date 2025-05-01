Chill Out This Summer—Classes at New Adventures

Kyle Messner

Feeling like you’re melting in the Phoenix heat? Don’t let the scorching sun fry your brain. Cool off inside with one of our New Adventures Lifelong Learning classes this summer at the Sun Lakes Center! Whether you’re looking to pick up a new hobby or just escape the heat for a few hours, we’ve got something for everyone.

Rock & Roll History: No, not just a playlist on repeat! Join us as we explore the legends, the hits, and the behind-the-scenes drama that shaped the soundtrack of our lives.

Spanish for Travelers: Planning a getaway (preferably somewhere with air conditioning)? Learn the essentials so you can order tacos like a local and ask for directions without sounding like a tourist.

Women Heroes in WWII: Discover the untold stories of Polish women who made a huge impact during the war. These trailblazers are sure to inspire!

Introduction to Contract Bridge: Got a deck of cards? Learn the game that’s baffled grandmas and card sharks for decades—fun, challenging, and perfect for cooling off with a friendly competition.

Card Making: Get crafty! Create beautiful cards for any occasion, because who needs an excuse to send a little love in the mail?

American Impressionists in Winter: Okay, we know it’s hot outside, but imagine the beauty of snowy landscapes and breathtaking art.

And if you’re hitting the road this summer, take our AARP Driver Safety course, because staying safe is always in season!

Registration opens on May 14 online and in person at 25105 S. Alma School Road. If you have any questions, contact us at 480-857-5500.